Edelstein hopeful new regulations will prevent quarantine

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Monday evening, that the new regulation put in place by the government in order to combat the rise in coronavirus cases throughout the country, "gives us hope, so we don't have to announce quarantine within week or two. Nobody wants this."
"We will intensify epidemiological investigations, while Home Front Command will reinforce the various test sites with hundreds of soldiers later this week, thus the waiting time will be significantly reduced."
First published: 20:39 , 07.06.20