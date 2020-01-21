Knesset to begin Netanyahu immunity debate next Thursday

Knesset Sorting Committee speaker, Blue & White MK Avi Nissenkorn, published on Tuesday the dates for discussions on the immunity of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Likud MK Haim Katz.

In Netanyahu's case, six hearings are expected, the first of which on January 30 and the last on February 6.

