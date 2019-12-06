House votes on resolution rejecting administration change in policy on settlements

The House of Representatives on Friday approved a resolution in contradiction to the administration's position on settlements and calling for the United States' efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a negotiated two-state solution.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The vote took place less than one month after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement that the administration has reversed its position regarding the legality of West Bank settlements.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ( Photo: AFP )

"This resolution expresses the sense of the House of Representatives that only a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can ensure Israel's survival as a secure Jewish and democratic state and fulfill the legitimate aspirations for a Palestinian state." the resolution reads.

It also expresses the sense that any U.S. proposal to achieve a just, stable, and lasting solution should expressly endorse a two-state solution and discourage steps that would put a peaceful resolution further out of reach.

The motion was introduced by Representative Alan S. Lowenthal (D.) and had some Republican support.

The motions passed with 226 votes to 188

The resolution states that only the outcome of a two-state solution that enhances stability and security for Israel, Palestinians, and their neighbors can both ensure the state of Israel’s survival as a Jewish and democratic state and fulfill the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a state of their own.

West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba ( Photo: EPA )

It also stated that the United States proposal to achieve a just, stable, and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should expressly endorse a two-state solution as its objective and discourage steps by either side that would put a peaceful end to the conflict further out of reach, including unilateral annexation of territory or efforts to achieve Palestinian statehood status outside the framework of negotiations with Israel.

The President of JStreet, Jeremy Ben Ami posted on twitter that with this vote, "the majority of lawmakers have rejected the Trump administration’s embrace of the Israeli settlement movement’s agenda, which undermines US interests, imperils Israel’s future and tramples on Palestinian rights.”

There it is! H.Res.326 passes.



This is the first time the House has ever officially voted to oppose unilateral Israeli annexation of the West Bank and to assert longstanding US opposition to settlements. pic.twitter.com/dC9y5dHkiB — J Street (@jstreetdotorg) December 6, 2019

The resolution was opposed by Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib who accused Israel of perpetuating “inequality, ethnic discrimination, and inhumane conditions.”

Tlaib also said that “Israel’s Nation-State law, which states that only Jews have the right to self-determination has eliminated the political rights of the Palestinian people and effectively made them second-class citizens.”