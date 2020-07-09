Opposition leader dismisses PM aid plan as 'hollow words'

Opposition leader Yair Lapid dismisses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement of a revamped aid program for Israelis hit by the virus-induced economic crisis as "hollow words."
"The person who set up an out-of-touch government of 36 ministers and busies himself with a tax rebate amidst the crisis should not come to us with tales of 'taking full responsibility'," Lapid said, referring to the prime minister's admission that the economy had reopened too soon.
"Netanyahu's comments on the economy are hollow words and will not stand the test of time," Lapid said. "Most of the public is still waiting for their two previous payments. Let us hope that this time will be different."