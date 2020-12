Four Azeri servicemen were killed when their units were attacked in areas adjacent to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Sunday.

Four Azeri servicemen were killed when their units were attacked in areas adjacent to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Sunday.

Four Azeri servicemen were killed when their units were attacked in areas adjacent to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Sunday.