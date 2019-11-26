Israeli military says 2 rockets fired from Gaza, 1 intercepted

Israeli military said the Iron Dome defense system intercepted one of the two rockets fired into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip late Tuesday evening.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Rocket alert sirens sounded in the southern city of Sderot and the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council at around 8:50 pm, followed shortly by two loud explosions.

Iron Dome intercepts rockets over Sderot

The army later issued an official statement, confirming the launch, which comes just two weeks after the latest cross border flare-up between Israel and the Palestinian factions in the Strip.

One woman appears to have been hurt while making her way to a bomb shelter and needed medical treatment. No other casualties or damage was reported.

On Monday the military also said a rocket launch from Gaza was detected but the projectile landed in an open area outside the Eshkol Regional Council. Rocket alert sirens did not sound prior to that.

For the past two weeks a tenuous ceasefire has been observed after yet another round of violence on the volatile border.

Rockets fired from Gaza during latest flare-up ( Photo: Reuters )

The latest round of fighting was triggered when Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad, deeming him an imminent threat.

The IDF called the operation, dubbed "Black Belt," a successful mission, involving personnel from across the branches of the military working together with "initiative, subterfuge and surgical precision."