Netanyahu congratulates Biden on win, hours after many world leaders

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, and 12 hours after he was declared the winner by the American networks, finally congratulated Joe Biden on his success in the U.S. 2020 elections.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Netanyahu posted his congratulations on Twitter after most of the world's major leaders had already sent their warm wishes to the president-elect.

Prime Minister Netanyahu with then VP Joe Biden during the latter's visit to Israel in 2016 ( Photo: GPO )

"I know you as a great friend to Israel," Netanyahu wrote, "I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the U.S. and Israel."

Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulates Biden on winning U.S. elections via Twitter post ( Photo: Twitter )

Netanyahu also posted a message of thanks to outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump for the friendship not only to Israel but to him personally.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks outgoing president Trump for friendship to Israel and him personally ( Photo: Twitter )

President Reuven Rivlin, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi all congratulated Biden on his election.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Joe Biden, a longtime supporter and friend of Israel and his running mate, Kamala Harris, who made history as the first woman elected VP," Gantz posted on his Twitter page.

Rivlin called Biden "our friend" and added that the strategic alliance between Israel and the United states is stronger than any political leadership and is rooted deeply in shared values and in the long-standing commitment to freedom and democracy as the foundations of both societies.

He too thanks the outgoing president for his friendship and support.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US election.

"It is an honor to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the U.S. 2020 elections," Ashkenazi tweeted. "The President’s-elect friendship and distinguished record of support for Israel dates back nearly half a century. I strongly believe that under his leadership the strategic indispensable alliance between our two countries will continue to flourish and prosper," he wrote.

On Saturday, several thousand anti-Netanyahu protesters expressed their hope that Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. presidential race would bring changes in Israel as well.

A sign held by anti-Netanyahu demonstrators in Jerusalem on Saturday ( Photo: AP )

“I feel that to truly make progress with the peace and negotiation with the Palestinians, which is the most important path of peace," one demonstrator said.



