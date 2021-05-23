UAE says it is ready to facilitate Israel-Palestinian peace efforts

The United Arab Emirates stands ready to facilitate peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians, the de facto ruler of the Gulf state said in remarks carried on state media on Sunday.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan made the comments in a telephone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, whose country, with U.S. support, brokered a ceasefire on Friday that ended the fiercest fighting in years between Israel and Islamist militant group Hamas.
The UAE, which last year normalized ties with Israel, "is ready to work with all parties to maintain the ceasefire and explore new paths to reduce escalation and achieve peace", state news agency WAM cited Sheikh Mohammed as saying.