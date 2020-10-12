Teachers' Union warns: Education Ministry repeating the same mistakes

Secretary-general of Israel's Teachers' Union, Yaffa Ben-David, sent the government's coronavirus Cabinet the Union's official stance regarding the Education Ministry's plan to reopen the country's educational system.
The Education Ministry is repeating the same mistakes and publishes to the public its return to school outline before presenting it to professionals," wrote Ben-David in the letter. "And again and again unbridgeable gaps are revealed between the plan and its actual implementation. The Education Ministry continues to not allow teaching staff to adequately prepare for the opening of the education system."