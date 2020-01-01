Tel Aviv Municipality approves destruction of infamous Levinsky Garden

Tel Aviv Municipality's Planning and Building Commission approved on Wednesday a plan to replace the city's infamous Levinsky Garden with a school for children of migrants and refugees living in the southern neighborhood of Neve Sha'anan.
The Levinsky Garden has become notorious for being a gathering spot for drug addicts and dealers.
Social activists protested the Municipality's decision, stating that the area's high air pollution, due to its proximity to the city's Central Station, poses a great danger to any planning at the spot.
First published: 23:32 , 01.01.20