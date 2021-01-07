Sa'ar: Scenes in U.S. show we mustn’t take democracy for granted

New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar said Thursday that the storming of the U.S. Capitol by Pro-Trump supporters shows the dangers of polarization, adding it is important not to take democracy for granted.
"I was sad to see the pictures from Washington DC last night. Order has been restored and I am sure there will be an orderly transition of power in the United States, our greatest friend in the world," said Sa'ar on Twitter.
"The events serve as an important reminder of the dangers of polarization and extremism in society. We must never take democracy and its institutions for granted."