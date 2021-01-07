Sa'ar: Scenes in U.S. show we mustn’t take democracy for granted

New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar said Thursday that the storming of the U.S. Capitol by Pro-Trump supporters shows the dangers of polarization, adding it is important not to take democracy for granted.

