Israel reopens its skies to arrivals from green countries

Israel rescinded on Sunday compulsory quarantine for passengers arriving from some 20 "green countries" which have low coronavirus contagion rates.

Since Israel is considered a "red country" due to its high coronavirus contagion rate, most green countries refuse to allow Israelis into their borders besides Bulgaria, Croatia, and the Greek cities of Athens, Thessaloniki, Crete and Corfu. Passengers from Israel will have to present a negative coronavirus test before departure.

Passengers arriving at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Dozens of passengers touched ground in Israel on Sunday after the motion came into effect, many praising the country's decision to reopen its airspace, but others were concerned it could also be seeing another uptick in coronavirus cases.

Health Ministry Director General Prof. Hezi Levy signed on Sunday the order exempting arrivals from 21 green countries who arrived in the past 14 days from self-isolating.

These countries include Italy, Georgia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Finland, Austria, Germany, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Jordan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Rwanda, Hong Kong, Cyprus and Greece.

The Health Ministry also launched a website gathering information and questions about flights from Israel and arrivals from abroad.

( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

All passengers wishing to leave Israel are required to fill out a departure report form during the 24 hours prior to the flight. In addition, passengers will also have to sign a health declaration.