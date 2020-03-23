State Comptroller : Israel unprepared for virus outbreak

The Ministry of Health, the HMOs and the hospital system are not prepared for an outbreak of a contagious viral disease, such as pandemic influenza, which could affect some 2,250,000 people, said the annual State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman's report Monday.
The main deficiencies pointed out by the state comptroller are a shortage of pharmaceuticals, which currently can provide for only 16% of the population, vaccines, and providing outpatient solutions.
In addition, the report also points to a shortage of operating intensive care units and respiratory machines.