Lieberman: 'Netanyahu only cares for immunity, we will vote against it'

Yisrael Beytenu party head MK Avigdor Lieberman announced on Wednesday that his party will vote against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for immunity from standing trial.
Netanyahu is indicted in three cases of breach of trust, bride and fraud.
"It is now clear, without a shadow of a doubt, that all Netanyahu cares about is immunity," said Liberman.
"Israel has become hostage to his personal and private problems. The only thing standing in the way of a government is immunity. We are not going to be part of an immunity coalition, we will vote against immunity."
First published: 20:24 , 01.01.20