Lieberman: 'Netanyahu only cares for immunity, we will vote against it'

Yisrael Beytenu party head MK Avigdor Lieberman announced on Wednesday that his party will vote against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for immunity from standing trial.

"It is now clear, without a shadow of a doubt, that all Netanyahu cares about is immunity," said Liberman.

