Lebanon's president urges unity after night of violence

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun called for national unity on Sunday after violence erupted in parts of Beirut between supporters of rival sectarian political parties.

Lebanon maintains a fragile sectarian balance since its many religious sects fought a 1975-1990 civil war with factions often backed by regional rivals.

A financial crisis that began late last year, rooted in decades of state waste and corruption, is seen as the biggest threat to the country's stability since the war.

Gunfire was heard in some Beirut neighborhoods and suburbs on Saturday night during scuffles between supporters of rival parties, local media reported. Security forces deployed in large numbers.