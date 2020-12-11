Health Ministry instructs to avoid vaccinating pregnant women, allergic persons for COVID

The Health Ministry instructed hospitals on Friday to avoid vaccinating for COVID-19 pregnant women and people with allergies.
"Existing data does not indicate concern about the safety of the vaccine during pregnancy or lactation, However, at this stage, pending further data, there is no recommendation for routine use of the vaccine in these situations," a circular distributed by the ministry read.
In addition, Israelis will receive a "green passport" after taking the shot which will come into effect a week after receiving the second vaccine dose and will allow holders a host of leniencies from virus restrictions.