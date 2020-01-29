France's Macron accuses Erdogan of breaking promises on Libya

French President Emmanuel Macron accused his Turkish counterpart on Wednesday of breaking promises made at an international conference on Libya after Turkish warships and Syrian fighters arrived in Libya.

