Israel’s unemployment rate has reached 25.8 percent after 6,693 new job-seekers registered in the last day, a jump over the 5,713 who registered Tuesday, the last business day before the Passover holiday.

Israel’s unemployment rate has reached 25.8 percent after 6,693 new job-seekers registered in the last day, a jump over the 5,713 who registered Tuesday, the last business day before the Passover holiday.

Israel’s unemployment rate has reached 25.8 percent after 6,693 new job-seekers registered in the last day, a jump over the 5,713 who registered Tuesday, the last business day before the Passover holiday.