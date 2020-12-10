Israel set to approve NIS 500 fine for those visiting other people's homes on Hanukkah

Israeli government on Thursday is expected to approve a partial nighttime lockdown for the duration of holiday of Hanukkah, including a fine of NIS 500 for those visiting other people's homes during the festival.

The government failed to reach an agreement during a meeting on Wednesday reconvened in the morning hours to approve tightening of coronavirus restrictions across Jewish municipalities on Hanukkah, and across Christian localities for the holiday of Christmas.

Police officers enforce lockdown in Bnei Brak ( Photo: AFP )

According to the outline tabled for the ministers all movement between cities as well as almost all trade will halt operations from 5:30pm. While some restrictions on movement are set to take effect on Thursday evening, curbs on trade and congregation are scheduled to take effect starting Friday to give businesses time to prepare.

Finance Minister Israel Katz, however, at the start of the meeting demanded for the hour to be moved to 6:30pm or 7pm. "The proposals would cause severe damage to tens of thousands of business owners in the trade sector who have just returned to full activity and to hundreds of thousands of people who will return to the cycle of unemployment," said Katz at the meeting.

Finance Minister Israel Katz tours a market in Jerusalem ( Photo: Rafi Kotz )

Business designated as "essential" will be allowed to operate as usual and so will restaurants and cafes providing takeaway services only.

Israelis will also not be allowed to visit other people's homes during the holiday, with celebrations limited to nuclear family members. Those violating the order by visiting other people's homes will be fines NIS 500.

The exceptions to that rule include instances of provision of essential products or services, medical care, essential social care or alternative medicine, assisting a person in distress, handing over a child between two parents who do not live together or to a carer, providing care for an animal.

People will be allowed to congregate outside with up to 10 people. Congregation in confined spaces will be banned, once again with the exception of the nuclear family, from 5:30pm.

Synagogues, however, are exempt from the rule with up to 10 people allowed inside confined places of worship and up to 20 in open areas.