New 'coronavirus tsar' in doubt over division of powers

Senior Health Ministry officials on Wednesday questioned the appointment of Prof. Gabi Barbash as Israel's "coronavirus tsar," barely a day after his new role was announced.
The main obstacle to the installation of the former Health Ministry director-general and head of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv appears to be the allocation of authority, as Minister Yuli Edelstein and the current ministry director-general Hezi Levi would have to yield certain powers.
A senior ministry official told Ynet that, "a few more things need to be resolved," but remained optimistic an agreement would be reached.