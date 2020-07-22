Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
41C

New 'coronavirus tsar' in doubt over division of powers

Adir Yanko |
Published: 07.22.20 , 22:31
Senior Health Ministry officials on Wednesday questioned the appointment of Prof. Gabi Barbash as Israel's "coronavirus tsar," barely a day after his new role was announced.
The main obstacle to the installation of the former Health Ministry director-general and head of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv appears to be the allocation of authority, as Minister Yuli Edelstein and the current ministry director-general Hezi Levi would have to yield certain powers.
A senior ministry official told Ynet that, "a few more things need to be resolved," but remained optimistic an agreement would be reached.