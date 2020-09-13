Macron calls Lebanese politician as cabinet deadline looms

French President Emmanuel Macron has held a call with Lebanon's parliamentary speaker to try to remove an obstacle to meeting this week's deadline for forming a new government to drag the nation out of crisis, a Lebanese politician said on Sunday.
Speaker Nabih Berri leads the Amal Movement, a Shi'ite Muslim party allied to the powerful Hezbollah group.
Lebanon's leadership promised Macron in Beirut on Sept. 1 that they would form a government of technocrats without party loyalties in about two weeks. They have just days left.