Heavy fog grounds all planes at Ben Gurion Airport

Heavy fog reported in parts of Israel on Monday morning grounded all planes at Ben Gurion Airport for nearly an hour and a half, causing delays.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Among the flights delayed due to the fog was Arkia's flight to Eilat and an El Al flight to Dubai, while an Ethiopian cargo flight that was set to land at the airport was diverted to the city of Larnaca in Cyprus.

Tel Aviv under the fog ( Photo: Yossi Navi )

"Due to the current weather conditions in the Ben Gurion Airport area, which includes heavy fog and low visibility, the airport is closed for takeoffs and landings," The Airports Authority said in a statement.

The fog was prevalent all around the country in the early morning hours gradually dissipated around 10:30am.

Barely visible planes at Ben Gurion Airport amid the fog

The phenomenon was a result of moisture in the lower layers of the atmosphere penetrated the air throughout Israel’s coastal plain and the northwestern Negev.

Such a phenomenon usually occurs in the summer and spring months. And while it does happen during winter, it's much more difficult for meteorologists to predict reliably.

Poor visibility due to the fog

Once the fog dissipates, the weather is set to be unseasonably warm, with temperatures up to 25 degrees Celsius in some areas.

While temperatures are expected to drop considerably at night, no rain is expected this week.

The temperatures are set to be as follows: Jerusalem 11-18, Tel Aviv 12-22, Haifa 15-21, Tiberias 14-24, Beer Sheva 10-25 and Eilat 14-27.



