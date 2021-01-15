WHO-led team in China will start meetings online from quarantine

A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of COVID-19 is to begin virtual meetings with their Chinese hosts from a hotel in China's Wuhan, where the pandemic first emerged, on Friday.

Their arrival at the city in central China on Thursday was disrupted by the absence of two members who failed coronavirus antibody tests in Singapore.

"Team now undergoing the mandatory 14 days quarantine & being treated very well by our hosts. Work begins today, day 1, in teleconf. mtgs w/ China team," tweeted team member Peter Daszak, a zoologist.

The driveway and parking lot of the boutique hotel where the team is staying was cordoned off with tape on Friday and security personnel stood guard at the entrance.