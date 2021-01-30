Report: Hamas to hold leadership elections in 2 weeks

Hamas will hold internal leadership elections at the scheduled time and they are expected to be begin in less than two weeks, the Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds reported Saturday.

The decision was made after the organization mulled postponing the vote following Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's surprising decision to hold elections for the parliament in May.

