COVID Infection rate continue dipping to lowest level in over a month

The Health Ministry reported Friday morning that 4,922 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed out of some 73,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, putting Israel's contagion rate at 6.7% - the lowest such figure since January 6.

The virus' reproduction number (or R value) – the number of people that one infected person will pass on a virus to, on average – has dipped to 0.88.

