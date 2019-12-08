Canada 'made deal with devil' with anti-Israel vote, says ex-U.S. envoy to UN

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said Canada "made a deal with the devil" by revercing its years long policy on Palestine and voting in favour of its right to self determination.

Speaking at the UN Watch Gala in New York City last week, Nikki Haley said Canada is “trading its integrity for a seat on the Security Council" by using the vote for a UN resolution to damage the State of Israel, according to a report in the Algemeiner Journal .

Nikki Haley ( Photo: Reuters )

“Two weeks ago, Canada surprised Israel’s friends by voting for a North Korean resolution that challenges the legitimacy of Israel,” Haley said, adding, “This is a resolution that Canadian governments for years have voted against.”

In addition, she described the monthly meetings of the UN Security Council as a "monthly Israel-bashing session," saying the place had fostered a "culture of bullying."

“If we want to talk about security in the Middle East, we should talk about Iran, or Syria, or Hezbollah, or Hamas, or ISIS or the famine in Yemen,” she said. “There are about ten major problems facing the Middle East, and Israel doesn’t have anything to do with any of them.”

Donald Trump and Nikki Haley at UN Security Council ( Photo: Reuters )

The former ambassador also criticized the UN Human Rights Council, comprised of a slew of nations with questionable human rights records, including: China, Cuba, Qatar, Somalia, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, with Venezuela, Sudan and Libya joining that list in the coming year.

“Many encouraged us to remain on the council because the U.S. provided the last shred of credibility the Human Rights Council had, and that was precisely why we decided to leave," she said.

"The U.S. should not lend any credibility to this cesspool of political hypocrisy and corruption,” she added.