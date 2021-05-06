Danish high court upholds conviction of Norwegian man in Iran spy case

A Danish high court on Thursday found a Norwegian citizen of Iranian heritage guilty of illegal spying and complicity in a failed plot to kill an Iranian Arab opposition figure in Denmark, upholding a lower court's verdict.

The case, which has exposed an ongoing intelligence power struggle on Danish soil between Saudi Arabia and Iran, led Denmark to call for EU-wide sanctions against Iran in 2018, following the Norwegian man's arrest.

