Danish high court upholds conviction of Norwegian man in Iran spy case

A Danish high court on Thursday found a Norwegian citizen of Iranian heritage guilty of illegal spying and complicity in a failed plot to kill an Iranian Arab opposition figure in Denmark, upholding a lower court's verdict.
The case, which has exposed an ongoing intelligence power struggle on Danish soil between Saudi Arabia and Iran, led Denmark to call for EU-wide sanctions against Iran in 2018, following the Norwegian man's arrest.
The defendant, Mohammad Davoudzadeh Loloei, was arrested in October 2018 and sentenced to seven years in jail by a district court last year for spying for Iranian intelligence and for his involvement in a plot to kill the leader of an Iranian Arab opposition group.