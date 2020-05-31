China media bristles at U.S. moves on Hong Kong over national security push

China's state media lashed out on Sunday at possible retaliatory moves by the United States to impose sanctions and end Hong Kong's special status if Beijing imposes new national security laws, as the city braces for fresh protests.

The state-backed China Daily said U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge to "take action to revoke Hong Kong's preferential treatment as a separate customs and travel territory", and to impose sanctions on unspecified individuals, would hurt the United States, and unite Hong Kong with mainland China.

