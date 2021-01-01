Rebuking Trump, Republican-led Senate overrides defense bill veto

U.S. President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans in the Senate on Friday overrode his veto for the first time in his nearly four years in office, pushing through a defense policy bill against his objections just weeks before he leaves office.
Meeting in a rare New Year's Day session, senators voted 81-13 to secure the two-thirds majority needed to override the veto with bipartisan support. Eight previous Trump vetoes were upheld.
The session also appeared to end for now a push by Democrats to increase COVID-19 relief checks from $600 to $2,000 sought by Trump. Senator Bernie Sanders again joined Democrats in a bid to force a vote on higher payments, only to be blocked by Republicans.
Republican lawmakers have largely stood by the president during his turbulent White House term.