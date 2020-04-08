Saudi Arabia halts parental visitation rulings to curb virus

The Saudi king suspended final rulings and judicial orders on visitation rights of children of separated parents in the latest effort to try and curb the spread of the novel coronavirus among households, according to state media reports Wednesday.
The state-run Saudi Press Agency said parents were notified of the changes by text message, the latest measure by the kingdom to stem the rising number of new infections as a nearly nationwide 24-hour curfew takes place.
Saudi Arabia has more than 2,900 confirmed cases of the virus, including 41 deaths.