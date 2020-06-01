Massive wildfire in northern Israel threatens major roads

A massive forest fire broke on Sunday on the eastern slope of the Carmel Mountain Range near the northern town of Kiryat Tivon.

Parts of the main Route 6 toll road as well as Route 75 and Route 70 have been shut as the blaze threatens the area.

The forest fire near Kiryat Tiv'on ( Photo: Itay Kramer )

Firefighters and several fire fighting planes were dispatched to the scene of the fire in an attempt to stop it from spreading towards the neighboring communities of Yokne'am Illit and the Druze village of Isfiya.

Firefighters focused their efforts around the PRMS natural gas refinery near the blaze. The station is not a storage point, but a refining facility for natural gas arriving from the Leviathan rig off the coast of Haifa.

The blaze as seen from the Kiryat Tiv'on industrial park ( Photo: Ronen Segal )

The Energy Ministry said in a statement that the natural gas supply will continue as normal.

"Israel Natural Gas Lines personal are tracking the fire, with no immediate danger to the facility currently present," said the ministry.

Residents from the surrounding communities have yet to be evacuated.