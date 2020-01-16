Report: Israeli home demolitions in East Jerusalem spiked

Israel demolished homes in Palestinian areas of East Jerusalem at a significantly higher rate in 2019 than the previous year, according to an advocacy group.

Israel demolished homes in Palestinian areas of East Jerusalem at a significantly higher rate in 2019 than the previous year, according to an advocacy group.

Israel demolished homes in Palestinian areas of East Jerusalem at a significantly higher rate in 2019 than the previous year, according to an advocacy group.

In a new report, Israel's Ir Amim organization said 104 housing units were demolished in 2019, compared to 72 units in 2018.

In a new report, Israel's Ir Amim organization said 104 housing units were demolished in 2019, compared to 72 units in 2018.

In a new report, Israel's Ir Amim organization said 104 housing units were demolished in 2019, compared to 72 units in 2018.