Report: Israeli home demolitions in East Jerusalem spiked

Israel demolished homes in Palestinian areas of East Jerusalem at a significantly higher rate in 2019 than the previous year, according to an advocacy group.
In a new report, Israel's Ir Amim organization said 104 housing units were demolished in 2019, compared to 72 units in 2018.
Israel says the houses being demolished were built illegally, and it says the demolitions are court sanctioned. But the Palestinians say they face a severe housing crisis fueled by Israel's reluctance to issue building permits.
First published: 20:33 , 01.16.20