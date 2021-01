The Supreme Court has partially granted the appeal of the defendants in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption cases and ordered the prosecution to hand over some of the requested investigative materials to the defense.

The Supreme Court has partially granted the appeal of the defendants in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption cases and ordered the prosecution to hand over some of the requested investigative materials to the defense.

The Supreme Court has partially granted the appeal of the defendants in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption cases and ordered the prosecution to hand over some of the requested investigative materials to the defense.