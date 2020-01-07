Police, Secret Service mum after an incident at Mar-a-Lagoc

An unspecified incident involving the Secret Service has taken place at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, but authorities would not say what happened.
Palm Beach police records show officers were called to Mar-a-Lago on Monday night to assist the Secret Service but most of the report is redacted, including the name of the individual who was contacted.
Police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said the Secret Service is the lead investigative agency and his department has no comment. Trump and his family were not at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.
First published: 22:53 , 01.07.20