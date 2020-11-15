Argentina tightens border security over bomb plot targeting Jews

Argentina said Saturday it would tighten security at its border with Paraguay after its embassy in the United Kingdom received an anonymous tip alerting authorities to the possibility of bomb-making materials entering across its northern border.

The tip warned of a person seeking to ship ammonium nitrate from Paraguay to Argentina "for a bomb with a Jewish objective," the country's Security Ministry said in a statement.

The aftermath of the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires ( Photo: Archive )

Authorities said they had launched an investigation to identify the individual cited in the tip. Argentina has the largest Jewish population in Latin America.

In 1994, a car bomb exploded outside the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires killing 85 people. The bombing was attributed to Iran but no indictments were handed down.

In 2004, Alberto Nisman was appointed senior prosecutor and reportedly discovered that senior Argentine government officials were involved in a major cover-up of Iranian agents behind the attack.

Aftermath of the 1992 bombing of the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires ( Photo: Foreign Ministry website )

He also collected testimony against the heads of the Iranian regime, based on incriminating evidence from former Iranian president Seyyad Abolhassan Banisadr, various diplomats, Iranian opposition sources, Iranian intelligence official Farhad Mesbahi and from heads of the Iranian operational network in Europe.

The latter's testimony was the most important card in presenting Nisman's evidence to the heads of Interpol and convince them that he had connected enough material that would incriminate the Iranian government leaders responsible for the attacks that took place in Buenos Aires.

"The most senior officials involved in the prosecution, members of the intelligence service along with my government conspired to disrupt the discovery of the truth about the Iranian connection and avoid bringing those responsible to justice," Nisman told Ynet's sister publication Yedioth Ahronoth in 2007.

Alberto Nisman ( Photo: AFP )

Nisman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in 2015, a day before he was set to participate in a closed-door congressional hearing surrounding his investigation into the perpetrators of the attack.