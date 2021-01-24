Bnei Brak mayor blames police for violence, calls on them to withdraw

Bnei Brak mayor Avraham Rubinstein called on police to withdraw their forces from the streets of his city on Sunday, saying that they must leave the management of life to the town's leadership.
He told police to "get themselves together," saying that "it's with a sad pain that we say out loud that the Israeli Police and its leaders are to blame for the catastrophe that has been taking place in our city for several days."
In recent days, police have begun to more enforce coronavirus restrictions in ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods, leading to violent clashes across the country.