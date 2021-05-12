Erdogan and Putin discuss Israel, Gaza clashes in call

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's Vladimir Putin discussed in a phone call tensions in Gaza and Jerusalem, Turkey's presidency said on Wednesday, as Ankara seeks international action against Israel.

Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza into Wednesday morning as the Islamist group Hamas and other Palestinian militants fired rocket barrages over the border, in the most intense exchange in years.

Erdogan told Putin the international community needed to "teach a deterrent lesson" to Israel, adding that Ankara was working to mobilize this reaction, according to a statement from his office.