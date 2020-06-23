Pubs, restaurants and hotels to reopen as England eases social distancing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday pubs, restaurants and hotels could reopen in England early next month when the social distancing rule is relaxed to one meter providing "mitigations" were in place.
By relaxing the rule on social distancing from two meters to one meter as long as they took mitigation such as wearing of masks and the use of protective screens, Johnson said many businesses could reopen from July 4.
"Given the significant fall in the prevalence of the virus we can change the two-meter social distancing rule from the 4th of July," Johnson told parliament.