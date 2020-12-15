Morocco has principles regarding the Palestinian issue - Moroccan PM

The Prime Minister of Morocco Saad-Eddine Al-Othmani said in an interview with Al-Jazeera that "Morocco has principles regarding the Palestinian issue and it will remain loyal to these principles."
Al-Othmani added that, "we are currently witnessing a tremendous strategic development regarding Morocco's sovereignty over the Sahara. The United States' recognition of Moroccan sovereignty is a victory. I tell the Palestinians that a strong and united Morocco will further support the Palestinian issue. We will not give up the Arab peace initiative."