Pope Francis said on Monday he is intent on making a trip to Iraq next month even if it means many Iraqi Christians won't be able to see him in person because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"I am the pastor of people who are suffering," he told Catholic New Service (CNS), the news outlet of the U.S. Bishops Conference.

