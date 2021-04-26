Former Mossad chief criticizes Israel's conduct on Iran nuclear agreement

Former Mossad chief Ephraim Halevi referred Monday to Israel's public opposition to negotiations with Iran over the 2015 nuclear agreement, and called it "the wrong kind of strategy."
"What is needed is a dialogue with the United States - which is not only our most important ally, but also the one whose support helps us look different throughout the whole world and in the Middle East. The discourse should be deep and quiet, without hurling mutual threats," said Halevi, who added that Israel's statement according to which it is not bound by the nuclear agreement is "redundant."