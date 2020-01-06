U.S. accuses Russia, China of blocking U.N. statement on Baghdad embassy attack

The United States accused Russia and China on Monday of blocking a United Nations Security Council statement "underscoring the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises" after a Dec. 31 attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

Such statements by the 15-member Security Council have to be agreed upon by consensus.

