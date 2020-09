A pall of smoke could be seen rising above Beirut's port overnight on Saturday, just two days after a large fire erupted and engulfed large parts of the Lebanese capital in a cloud of smoke and ash.

A pall of smoke could be seen rising above Beirut's port overnight on Saturday, just two days after a large fire erupted and engulfed large parts of the Lebanese capital in a cloud of smoke and ash.

A pall of smoke could be seen rising above Beirut's port overnight on Saturday, just two days after a large fire erupted and engulfed large parts of the Lebanese capital in a cloud of smoke and ash.