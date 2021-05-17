IDF instructs residents of localities near Gaza to stay in their homes

The Home Front Command instructed residents of localities 4 kilometers or less from the Gaza Strip to stay in their homes and near a protected area from now until further announcement.
Among the localities: Be'eri, Bnei Netzarim, Holit, Yevul, Yated, Ksufim, Kerem Shalom, Magen, Naveh, Nir Yitzhak, Nir Oz, Nirim, Sufa, Ein Hashlosha, Pri Gan, Reim, Sdei Avraham, Shlomit, Zikim, Netiv HaAsara , Karmia, Yad Mordechai, Saad, Alumim, Ivim, Or Haner, Erez, Gevim, Kfar Aza, Mefalsim, Nahal Oz and Nir Am.