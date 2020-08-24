Coalition partners agree on compromise legislation to postpone budget deadline

The Knesset Finance Committee early on Monday, approved the bill to postpone the deadline for a budget to be presented, after Likud and Blue & White reached agreements to avoid snap elections.

The bill that will now be sent to the plenum for a vote to be held before midnight on Monday, was tabled by Derekh Eretz Minister Zvi Hauser in an effort to avoid a coalition crisis that would see the Knesset dissolved.

If the legislation fails to pass according to law, the Knesset would automatically be dissolved and elections would be called.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would back the legislation. In a news conference the prime minister said he was motivated by a desire to prevent a fourth election cycle in under two years.

The two senior members of the coalition, Likud and Blue & White have been fighting over what budget the government should adopt with Likud asking for a short-term budget to include 2020 only and their partners demanding a longer-term budget to include 2021.

The proposed legislation would postpone the need to agree on a budget until December 23, 2020. The parties have also agreed that within that time frame, no appointments would be made for top positions in the public sector including in law enforcement and the judicial system, a point of contention between the parties after Blue & White alleged Netanyahu was attempting to control the outcome of his criminal trial by appointing officials more amenable to him.

The prime minister is on trial for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in the Jerusalem District court.

In his press conference Netanyahu said he had decided to support the compromise bill "out of a sense of national responsibility," calling for unity among coalition members and cooperation in the service of the nation.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) slammed the decision claiming the country would still have no budget and the threat of elections would resume after the agreed-on extension.

"This is your compromise?" Lapid asked, "to continue Netanyahu's total failure? While schools remain without funding, business owners without assistance and rampant unemployment?"