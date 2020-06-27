621 new infections, 2 more virus deaths recorded over past day

The Health Ministry reported on Saturday evening 621 new coronavirus cases over the past day, with the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic rising to 23,421.

Two more people died from the virus, bringing the national toll to 317.

