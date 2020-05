Health officials on Thursday reported a dramatic rise in new coronavirus cases in Israel, with 64 infections recorded in the past 24 hours, the highest daily jump in weeks.

Health officials on Thursday reported a dramatic rise in new coronavirus cases in Israel, with 64 infections recorded in the past 24 hours, the highest daily jump in weeks.

Health officials on Thursday reported a dramatic rise in new coronavirus cases in Israel, with 64 infections recorded in the past 24 hours, the highest daily jump in weeks.