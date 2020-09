Israel for a third day in a row posted over 7,000 new daily coronavirus cases, once again breaking the all-time high.

Israel for a third day in a row posted over 7,000 new daily coronavirus cases, once again breaking the all-time high.

The Health Ministry reported Friday morning that 7,527 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours after 60,524 tests had been conducted.

