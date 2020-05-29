Health Ministry DG warns against complacency as virus cases spike

Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov warned on Friday against the complacency of Israelis as the country saw an unusual increase in coronavirus infections.
"Unfortunately, there's no way to prevent disease without adherence to the rules," said Bar Siman Tov. "Although there are a lot of misunderstandings about the rules, in the end, they are simple: walk around with face masks, maintain your hygiene and keep a two-meter distance - and this is not over."
"We have shifted into this kind of euphoria and complacency. We have been given a warning to return to the rules. If we fail to do so - reality will force us to take more stringent measures."
Earlier Friday, Health Ministry officials announced a special briefing in light of a steep rise in the number of positive tests confirmed over the previous 48 hours.
By 7:30 pm, 101 new patients were diagnosed with the virus - the highest since the beginning of the month. In comparison, 64 patients were diagnosed by 9 pm Thursday.