PM: Ministers must present long-term plans for activity during pandemic

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he had instructed the ministries to provide him with short and long term plans for their areas of responsibility that will include health considerations and the advancement of economic activity, that will be approved by the coronavirus Czar Dr. Ronni Gamzo as well as the government.
Netanyahu described long-term plans as relating to at least a one year period while the coronavirus pandemic remains active.
The prime minister also said Israel has purchased the rights to vaccines from companies conducting advanced trials so that those would be available - should they be approved - for medical teams, the population at risk and later the public at large.
"I cannot guarantee a vaccine would be found but I remain hopeful," Netanyahu said.